Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, February 5, 2017
In-custody death case draws near to close
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
The official Citizen Review Board investigation into Key West Police and the 2013 in-custody death of Charles Eimers may finally be nearing a close as the FBI and Department of Justice sent the board its official findings in the matter. 

Last year, those federal agencies notified the police department that they did not have sufficient evidence that officers criminally vio...

