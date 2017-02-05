Questions building amphitheater without business plan
An open letter to Mayor Craig Cates and Key West City Commissioners:
I read something appalling in the Key West Citizen (recently). They quoted Mayor Cates — “We’re going to do the business plan after (construction).”
If that is not enough to scare all of you, you know even less about business than your recent misplaced support for the amphithe...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.