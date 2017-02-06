Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, February 6, 2017
County could increase height limit
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Monroe County Commission will vote this month on raising the allowable building height in unincorporated areas of the county.

The commission will meet Feb. 15 in Key West to vote on raising the building height in the low-lying Florida Keys, as a way to protect properties from flooding and storm surge.

The proposal would allow the owners of existing homes to i...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
