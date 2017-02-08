Three charged with stealing cardboard
MARATHON — Three Miami residents were arrested early Saturday while trying to steal bundles of cardboard from Kmart, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jorge Serrano, 70, Yosvany Martinez Darias, 32, and a 16-year-old male were all charged with grand theft.
Deputy Mark Martin responded to the area behind the store shortly aft...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.