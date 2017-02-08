Florida Keys News
Acevey perfect for Snappers; Lapp, Childs drive in runs
The Big Coppitt Gun Club Snappers fired off 24 runs in the first three frames and went on to shoot out the lights on the T&W Chevron Morays, 27-18, on Friday night in Men’s Over-39 Softball League play.
Rafael Acevey was 5-for-5 with a home run and double, Junior Guieb put one out of DeWitt Roberts Field, doubled twice and singled, Eddie Griffiths plated four runs via a t...
