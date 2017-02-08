Florida Keys News
Amphitheater construction to move ahead
The amphitheater will proceed.
The Key West City Commission spent over two hours listening to comments from a standing room only crowd of community members and discussing issues surrounding the amphitheater project at Truman Waterfront Park before voting 5-2 against rescinding the $3,664,721 building contract awarded to D.L. Porters Constructors last month.
Mayor C...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.