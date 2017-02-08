Contractor facing wrongful death lawsuit

KEY LARGO — The family of Robert Wilson, a 24-year-old Summerland Key resident who was one of three D.N. Higgins workers to die inside a gas-filled stormwater drain system last month, is planning a wrongful death lawsuit against the Monroe County road contractor.

Marc Lyons, an attorney with Lyons, Snyder & Collin, sent a letter date stamped Jan. 20 to the contractor...