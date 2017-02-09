Citizen's Voice
“I’m on the fence in regards to the amphitheater. I see both sides of the argument. I can think of better ways to spend $4 million and a cleaner, tree-lined Duval Street would be my first choice.”
“Forty years ago, the only iguana I knew about was the large one a man walked on a leash. Back then we had scorpions and Palmetto bugs, but not iguanas. I do...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.