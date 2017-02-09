Citizen's Voice

“I’m on the fence in regards to the amphitheater. I see both sides of the argument. I can think of better ways to spend $4 million and a cleaner, tree-lined Duval Street would be my first choice.”

“Forty years ago, the only iguana I knew about was the large one a man walked on a leash. Back then we had scorpions and Palmetto bugs, but not iguanas. I do...