CHARLES HART

Charles Hart, 75, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Lower Keys Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. at Bethel AME Church.

All arrangements are entrusted to Castillo & Thurston’s Key West Mortuary and Cremation center.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...