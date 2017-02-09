Florida Keys News
Thursday, February 9, 2017
FWC may reopen Goliath grouper fishery
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

State fishery managers agreed Wednesday to move forward with reopening the Goliath grouper fishery, which has been closed since 1990 because of significant overfishing.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discussed new possible regulations for Goliath grouper when it met in Crystal River on Wednesday and decided to hold a series of public workshops across the stat...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews.
