ISLAMORADA
Man dies while diving
A New Mexico tourist died while diving offshore on the wreck of the Eagle on Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities identified the deceased as Eric Schichtel, 62, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said Wednesday.
Schichtel was on a dive trip with Key Dives on the vessel Giant Stride when the incident occurred at 9:...
