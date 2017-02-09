Florida Keys News
A road with a view
City votes to keep S. Roosevelt four lanes
Near the end of a marathon six-hour Key West City Commission meeting Tuesday, the board voted 5-2 to keep South Roosevelt Boulevard in its current four-lane configuration with minor changes.
The Florida Department of Transportation will install bicycle stickers called sharrows and add two crosswalks with actuated pedestrian-activated beacons when already planned drainage work on th...
