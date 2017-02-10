1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:40 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 70, wind north northeast 3, clouds 8. Wrote to Mother. Sent Byrd the January number of the Water Cure Journal. Mailed a letter from Matilda to Miss ... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.