• Kiss-In scheduled

The Key West Art & Historical Society invites locals and visitors to a flash-mob style, mass Kiss-In event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, in front of the 25-foot-tall Seward Johnson “Embracing Peace” sculpture at the Custom House, located at 281 Front St.

• GardenFest

The Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden will host GardenFest 2017 on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the events will be presentations on “The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail” and “Wings Over Florida Bird and Butterfly Field Trip.” For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://kwbgs.org. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.

• Domino tournament

The Rotary Club of Sunset Key West is hosting the Manny Madruga Domino Tournament at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Southernmost House. The event will benefit suicide awareness and prevention efforts and a criminal justice scholarship. For information, call Holly Elomina 305-509-0001. The Southernmost House is located at 1400 Duval St.

• Jazz brunch

United Way of the Florida Keys will host a Valentine’s Day Jazz Brunch at the Lobster Crawl Bar and Grill from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. For information, visit http:www.keysunitedway.org. The Lobster Crawl is located on Fiesta Key, Mile Marker 70.

• Toastmasters

Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Keys Federal Credit Union in Key Plaza. For information, call 305-295-7501. Visitors are welcome. KFCU is located at 3022 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

• Castaways

The Southernmost Coconut Castaways will host a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the BottleCap, 1128 Simonton St. The event is free and open to the public.

• LVA tutor training

Literacy Volunteers will hold a tutor training workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, call or text 305-304-0578.