KEY WEST
Utility warns of balloon dangers
Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday for Mylar/metallic balloon sales. It is also the same day that utilities across the country experience numerous balloon-related power outages. Since 2010, Keys Energy Services’ customers have had 34 power outages directly caused by balloons or kites.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, KEYS reminds its customers that...
