Florida Keys News
Friday, February 10, 2017
Man cites self-defense law in shooting
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Sugarloaf Key man accused of shooting three men just off Duval Street in March 2016 told a judge Thursday that he feared for his and his wife’s safety during a hearing to determine whether he should be immune from prosecution under a controversial Florida law. 

Derek Michael David — who split his time between Louisiana and Sugarloaf Key at the time of the incid...

