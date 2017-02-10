Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Visit Florida loses first round in capital
Despite opposition from dozens of residents and promises of reform and transparency from Visit Florida supporters, a House subcommittee voted 10 to 5 in favor of a bill that would eliminate the state’s marketing agency and other economic development incentives.
The Wednesday vote widened the divide between Gov. Rick Scott, who credits the incentives with job creation and Flor...
