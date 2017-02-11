Health

Makes cents: Count a bag of pennies to lose weight

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Losing weight and keeping it off is tough. There are hundreds of different diet plans out there, and they all promote the same basic thing. Eat fewer calories and over time you’ll lose weight. But eating less is hard. Who has the time to do all the tedious tracking and logging of food to make sure you’re staying compliant?

Over the years I’ve suggested several opt...