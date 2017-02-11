Florida Keys News
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Man steals vehicle from Key West airport
CITIZEN STAFF

Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they want to talk with in connection with a possible Jeep theft at Key West International Airport. 

The blue 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was parked at the airport the morning of Jan. 27, reports say. 

The owner or driver of the Jeep left the vehicle in the one-ho...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Troopers: Woman thrown from Jeep
Saturday, February 11, 2017
AR-style gun case goes federal
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Early reports indicate crime down
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Man charged in Sugarloaf burglary
Saturday, February 11, 2017
Marathon expands housing options
Saturday, February 11, 2017
County's homeless services group ranks highly
Friday, February 10, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Fate of mahogany hangs with commission
Saturday, February 11, 2017 -
Man cites self-defense law in shooting
Friday, February 10, 2017 -
City votes to keep S. Roosevelt four lanes
Thursday, February 9, 2017 -
Amphitheater construction to move ahead
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -
Contractor facing wrongful death lawsuit
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -
Kitchen proposal not on tonight's agenda
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 -