• Career workshop

The Zonta Club of Key West will sponsor the “Journey to Success” career advancement workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Gato Building. Pre-registration is required by calling 228-596-6647. The Gato Building is located at 1100 Simonton St.

• Charity golf event

Golfers are invited to take part in the Key West Sunrise Rotary Golf Classic on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Key West Golf Club. To register, call 305-294-5232.

• Immigrant rights

A conversation about immigrant rights and Key West as sanctuary city will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/aclufloridakeys/ or https://www.aclu.org.

• Lifeguard training

Seacamp on Big Pine Key is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Training course, including first aid and CPR/AED training, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, March 11-13. Students must be at least 15 years old by the last day of class. For information, call 305-872-2331, Ext. 238.

• Writing competition

Marathon Writes is a writing contest open for entries from students throughout Monroe County. Students in grades 6-12 and students attending Florida Keys Community College are invited to submit stories, poetry, plays and essays by March 31. Writer guidelines and submission forms are available for pickup at the Monroe County Public Library, Marathon Branch; MMHS Library/Learning Commons; FKCC Library/Learning Commons, Key West Campus; FKCC offices in the Middle and Upper Keys; and by emailing lois.markham@fkcc.edu.

• Valentine Gala

Wesley House will host its Valentine’s Day Gala from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Curry Mansion, 511 Caroline St. For information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org.