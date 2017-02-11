'Party package' lands man in jail
KEY WEST — The party will have to wait for one Arizona tourist.
A 24-year-old man accused of mailing a package to himself at a local hotel which contained crystal methamphetamine, a pipe and, for some reason, socks was arrested Wednesday, according to police.
Robert Dean Bare, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was charged with possession of metham...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.