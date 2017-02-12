Florida Keys News
Transient rentals at center of lawsuit
Millionaire hotel developer Pritam Singh has found himself on the other side of the transient rental debate in what could be described as a neighbor dispute on steroids.
Singh is suing seven of his neighbors to keep them from renting transiently just feet from his brand new multimillion dollar hotel at the site of the old Oceanside Marina on Stock Island.
Singh...
