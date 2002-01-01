Winning isn’t everything, especially in the regular season, which has been proven time and time again during the past decade on the professional level.

In early 2008, the unbeaten New England Patriots were already billed as the greatest team in NFL history when they arrived to Super Bowl XLII. The first team in league history to finish the regular season 16-0, since expanding the length of the schedule, and encroaching in on the 1972 Miami Dolphins “Perfect Season” legacy.

Of course, the Pats were a shoe in to beat the wild card New York Giants, who finished the regular season 10-6 including a Week 17 loss to New England. That was until someone stuck a piece of bubble gum on the helmet of David Tyree, who made the leaping 32-yard reception, and in the end the Giants brought a stunning end to only the fourth team to finish an NFL regular season undefeated — my Chicago Bears being the other two in 1934 and 1942, before the NFL and AFL merge.

“Every team is beatable, you never know,” then Giants coach Tom Coughlin said following the Super Bowl win. “The right moment, the right time, every team is beatable.”

The Golden State Warriors reminded us of that again last season after eclipsing the regular-season wins record of 72 set by the great Michael Jordan and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. The only difference the Warriors were unable to complete the job, giving away a (rather discouraging and personally hard to watch) 3-1 series lead to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving the the question to ask what is the worth of 73 Warrior wins?

Keys sports fans now have that same question to answer as they were given a dose of that reality twice this week on the high school boys platform.

On Tuesday, the Marathon Dolphins — who for the first time in the 15 years under coach Kevin Freeman won 20 games in a regular season — were stunningly knocked out of the first round of the District 8-4A tournament on the day they earned a Top-10 ranking in the state from the FABC-Source Hoops Boys Poll. It was only the fifth loss of the season for the district’s top-seeded Marathon and its opponent on that night was Palm Glades, which had five losses during its first seven games, yet now has won six of its last eight including four straight to get into the state tournament.

Each year there are those teams that capture my attention throughout the school year and the Dolphins were one of them this season as twice they went on at least a six-game winning streak and has only one set of back-to-back losses. So once again it was a shoe in for the Dolphins to at least reach the 4A State Tournament, right?

Those that followed Marathon’s season, are likely in as much shock as Freeman was still in on Saturday — the night they were expected to playing for the district crown.

“We are still not over it and not even close,” said Freeman. “It’s going to take a while. It was just one of those nights where nothing fell and we just didn’t go on one of our patented runs we have gone on in the regular season. We have to deal with it now, unfortunately.”

Adversely the Conchs’ struggled through a seven-win regular season, getting swept by the Dolphins for the first time in Freeman’s tenure, but Key West coach Eric Brown remained vigilant throughout that it was all a build up for the playoffs — which is something the second-year Conchs coach said he learned last season after finishing with 11 wins and garnering the No. 2 seed in the district only to have a semifinal exit like Marathon.

In order to better prepare his squad for a postseason run, Brown said he made sure to challenge his team through the regular season against the best competition he could find, which is the same mentality Conchs wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez has successfully used to send a handful of matsmen to the state finals each season since he took over in 2009.

On Friday night, Brown proved his philosophy worked as the Conchs entered districts as the No. 4 seed, needing first to win a play-in game against No. 5 Keys Gate before even getting a shot at No. 1 Ransom Everglades in the semifinals on Friday.

So far it has all paid off for Brown and Key West as they now are 2-0 in the postseason heading into Saturday night’s district title tilt as well as into the 5A state tournament, despite a losing record.

That is the same situation Immacualta-LaSalle was in during its 2012 playoff run, when it came to Key West for the regional semifinals as a heavy underdog with a 12-13 record against the undefeated 16-0 Conchs and coach Anton Lopez, who were two wins away from the program’s second Final Four berth in the decade (2002 state runner-ups).

The Royal Lions would leave as a 56-51 victor, before losing in the next round to the eventual state champion Pine Crest. Brown, who was part of the 2002 state finalist squad, said he took all that into account and in essence the regular season turned out to be an extended preseason.

Freeman said he will certainly take some of that same mentality going forward, despite feeling his team played a fairly difficult schedule.

“I’ve told the kids that I know this feels bad right now, but there are worse things going on and it could be worse,” said Freeman. “We had a good time and played for each other this year and if you didn’t think they cared, you should have seen them in the locker room afterwards. Hopefully we learn from our mistakes and know that everything happens for a reason, we just don’t know what that reason is yet.”

Freeman added that he hopes “the reason” is that it sparks the younger players to increase their offseason work ethic in order to continue the program’s success.

That still does little to take the sting out of this season, because winning a championship always has and will continue to be the measuring stick of success. No matter the ranking, all a team can do is reach the playoffs and from there you never know when you are going to have Jimmy Valvano’s North Carolina State Wolfpack streak onto the court after earning a stunning victory over the Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon led Phi Slama Jamma Houston Cougars that boasted a 31–2 record and a 26-game winning streak before losing in the final.

As my father always taught me “that’s why you play the game,” and if the Warriors are any indication, they learned their lesson about regular season wins as they have taken their time off to rest and are well off the pace for another record-breaking year. Freeman and the Dolphins now find themselves in a similar situation, left wondering what is the worth of winning in the regular season without a successful postseason to follow?

“Right now 20 wins doesn’t really mean anything,” said Freeman. “But later on down the road they are going to look back and realize we really did have a good season.”

