LOWER KEYS

Winter Star Party draws astronomers

Amateur and professional astronomers can experience unparalleled viewing of southern constellations, comets and stars in the Lower Florida Keys during the 33rd annual Winter Star Party.

The deep-sky spectacle is to take place Monday through Sunday, Feb. 20-26, at Camp Wesumkee, a Girl Scout camp at Mile Marker 34.5 off U.S. Highway 1 on Scout Key. The Lower Keys’...