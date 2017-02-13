Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
County to vote on accepting NYC art
U.S. Highway 1 already has several prestigious and historical designations, including federal All American Road and part of the state Overseas Heritage Trail.
Local philanthropists John Padget and Jacob Gelt -Dekker have proposed one more designation, “sculpture trail.”
The pair want to place eight large metal sculptures along the highway corridor to kick...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.