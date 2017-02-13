NANCY JO WILSON

Nancy Jo Wilson, of Ramrod Key, Florida, passed away Jan. 24, 2017.

Memorial services will be held at the Big Pine United Methodist Church, Key Deer Boulevard, Big Pine Key on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Schiff Center for Liver Diseases, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School o...