Florida Keys News
Monday, February 13, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Conchs on track despite finals defeat
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

When Key West High School coach Eric Brown set the plan for his team this season it included reaching the District 16-5A championship game and while his squad was unable to claim a victory, falling 75-66 to Gulliver Prep on Saturday night, the Conchs will be advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2011-12.

“It was a good game and although it is an honor to...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Keys tennis leagues forming for all ages
Monday, February 13, 2017 -
0 comments
Marathon's Zaila takes Christina's Courage 5K title
Monday, February 13, 2017 -
0 comments
Nine Conchs place despite tough going
Monday, February 13, 2017 -
0 comments
Kalb has seen many faces, places while walking 200 half marathons in the US
Sunday, February 12, 2017 -
0 comments
Camay named KWHS Athlete of the Week
Sunday, February 12, 2017 -
0 comments
Eagles ousted in regional opener
Sunday, February 12, 2017 -
0 comments