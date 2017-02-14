Florida Keys News
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Lima scores six goals to aid Conchs first win
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

After an unplanned and unprepared start to the regular season on Saturday against a very good Cardinal Gibbons squad, the Key West High School girls’ lacrosse rebounded on Monday afternoon with a 10-1 win over District 32 opponent Gulliver Prep in Miami.

“The mentality was a lot better. We came out with a win. Can’t ask for anything better than that,” said C...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
