KEY WEST

Café con Libros author series

The Key West Library is offering its free Café con Libros author series on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.

Upcoming authors include John Leslie and Carey Winfrey today and Tom Corcoran on Thursday, Feb. 16. Others include local authors Jessica Argyle on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Lewis Weinstein on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Edgardo Alvarado-Vazquez on Tuesday, Feb. 28.