Hughes drives in go-ahead run for Rusty Anchor win

With the game tied at 12 in the bottom of the sixth and time expiring, Keia Hughes delivered her biggest of three hits on the night to propel Rusty Anchor to a 13-12 win over Margaritaville Resort on Tuesday night in Key West Coed Softball League action at Pepe Hernandez Field.

Laura Garcia doubled and singled three times, Rafael Acevey drilled four base hits as Lauren Pazo and Hug...