Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Hughes drives in go-ahead run for Rusty Anchor win
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

With the game tied at 12 in the bottom of the sixth and time expiring, Keia Hughes delivered her biggest of three hits on the night to propel Rusty Anchor to a 13-12 win over Margaritaville Resort on Tuesday night in Key West Coed Softball League action at Pepe Hernandez Field.

Laura Garcia doubled and singled three times, Rafael Acevey drilled four base hits as Lauren Pazo and Hug...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
