Bombs found in waters off Sugarloaf Key
Coast Guard tells mariners to stay away
The Coast Guard is asking mariners to stay away from two areas south of Sugarloaf Key where a local diver found unexploded bombs that the Navy is planning to remove this spring.
It’s unclear what era or military conflict the bombs are from, but it’s not uncommon to find unexploded ordnance decades after their deployment, usually accidentally, in areas near military ba...
