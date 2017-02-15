Florida Keys News
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Bombs found in waters off Sugarloaf Key
Coast Guard tells mariners to stay away
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Coast Guard is asking mariners to stay away from two areas south of Sugarloaf Key where a local diver found unexploded bombs that the Navy is planning to remove this spring.

It’s unclear what era or military conflict the bombs are from, but it’s not uncommon to find unexploded ordnance decades after their deployment, usually accidentally, in areas near military ba...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Keys sees first case of travel-related Zika in '17
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Octogenarian Oliveros is lord of the rings
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Pink Plaza tenants not mellow over yellow
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Hospital to expand board
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
School Board to hold hearings on start times
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Commission to discuss land-use, floating signs
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Historic mahogany tree to remain
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 -
Fate of water storage bills uncertain
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 -
Boater's body pulled from Tarpon Basin
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 -
County to discuss land-use issues
Monday, February 13, 2017 -
Transient rentals at center of lawsuit
Sunday, February 12, 2017 -
Fate of mahogany hangs with commission
Saturday, February 11, 2017 -