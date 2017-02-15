1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 a.m. and walked a short distance above the barracks when finding the road muddy turned back and walked down to the Fort Wharf, returned home and bathed water cold. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 65, wind north 2, clouds 2. Read paper. P.M. Read Harpers magazine.
