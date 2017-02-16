KEY WEST

Upcycle/Recycle at Artisan Market Sunday

The Key West Artisan Market's Upcycle/Recycle Edition will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the parking lot at 1111 Eaton St.

Local artisans include culinary, textile, jewelry, wood, artists and crafters, curiosities, the Key West Writer’s Guild Author’s Nook, live music, beer, wine and food concessions. In addition, Dee Dee Green, with the City of Ke...