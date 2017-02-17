Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, February 17, 2017
Judge: Stand Your Ground law not applicable
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A judge ruled Thursday that Florida’s Stand Your Ground law is not applicable in an Old Town shooting case last year in which a Sugarloaf man was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. 

Derek Michael David, 34, claimed that he feared for his wife’s life when he pulled his concealed carry .380 handgun from his pocket and shot Brendon Boudreau, 34, an...

