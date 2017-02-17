KEY WEST

Theater hosts free classes for teens

The Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., will host two free classes on Saturday for teens 14 to 18 years old.

The first class, College Audition Prep, from 1 to 2:15 p.m., will help students in the performing arts prepare for college auditions. Panelists will include performers currently working in the theater industry who graduated from the acclaimed theater programs at University of F...