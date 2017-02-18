ISLAMORADA

Discovery Center offers matinees

The Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada continues to host a weekly matinee featuring movies and documentaries made in and/or about the Keys, as well as movies of other topics of interest.

Movie start time is 2 p.m. Cost is $5, although members are free.

On Thursday, the center will show “PT 109,” which was shot on location on what is now Little...