Keys Homes

Von Phister 'Fish House'

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Two feet of water flooded 1226 Von Phister during Hurricane Wilma in 2005, but then Denis Savoie of Savoie Construction worked his magic: He transformed a rather ordinary house into an elegant, rock-solid structure.

First, Savoie removed a tie beam to accommodate the first-floor windows and raised the house 11/2-feet to the then current 7-foot flood-zone standard. Next, he removed...