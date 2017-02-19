KEY WEST

Monthly Show and Shine event today

The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold its monthly Show and Shine event on Sunday, Feb. 19, from noon to 3 p.m., at Sugarloaf Lodge at Mile Marker 17.

The free event features classic, custom and street rod automobiles of all years and makes, and includes Fords, Chevys, trucks, Ratrods, lowriders, and chrome-loaded motorcycles.

The club’s new...