Florida Keys Business

Get fresh with a local -- fish

Key West fights fraud, honors fishermen

With rampant fraud and billions of dollars at stake, the seafood industry is rotting from the inside.

A recent study found that at least 33 percent of all seafood in America is somehow mislabeled or misrepresented. Tilapia poses as snapper. Asian catfish wears many costumes and in one particularly egregious case, king mackerel was masquerading as grouper.

But a...