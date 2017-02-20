1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 69, wind southeast 3, clouds 2. Read Law Register. P.M. Read Household Words. Broke my steel spectacles and took the glasses to Walberg to put them in a silver frame which I have had for some years.
1900: The Key Wes...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.