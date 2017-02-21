STOCK ISLAND
Advance piloting course offered
Advanced piloting is the second in the sequence of United States Power Squadron courses on navigation being offered locally.
It continues to build coastal and inland navigation skills, allowing students to take on more challenging conditions, such as unfamiliar waters, limited visibility and extended cruises. As with piloting, the course includes many in-class exercises, advancing...
