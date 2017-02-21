Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
FAMILIAR FACES: An ongoing series that looks at the people who make up our island community
Margo Ellis still teaching - and learning - lessons​
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Like most teachers, Margo Ellis knows — better than most students, even — how many school days remain until the blessed release of summertime.

“Seventy — work days, that is. But who’s counting?” Ellis said with a wry smile Monday, enjoying the Presidents’ Day holiday from her New Town home.

In fact, she’s counting down this year more...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Bank robber pleads guilty
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
FWC dive team finds sunken boat
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Arraignment set in airport box cutter case
Monday, February 20, 2017
Credit card fraud suspects face nearly 30 years in prison
Monday, February 20, 2017
Key West man dies in scooter crash
Monday, February 20, 2017
Light agenda for mid-week city meeting
Monday, February 20, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City to consider another $1-a-year lease
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 -
Workshop to discuss Pulley Ridge
Monday, February 20, 2017 -
Habitat seeks 10 new homeowners
Sunday, February 19, 2017 -
Coast Guard cleared in death at sea
Saturday, February 18, 2017 -
City, county discuss ROGO swap
Friday, February 17, 2017 -
Navy: No drones for Key West
Thursday, February 16, 2017 -