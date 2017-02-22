Florida Keys News
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Mosquito Control picks Stock Island for test release
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has chosen south Stock Island as the site for a test release of lab-reared mosquitoes that could be used to battle its wild counterparts.

Mosquito district and representatives of the private company MosquitoMate plan to tour Stock Island today to choose a specific site on the small island, district spokeswoman Beth Ranson said.

