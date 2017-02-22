Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Waterfront park to get more input
For the final decisions at Truman Waterfront Park, maybe three boards are better than one.
The Truman Waterfront Advisory Board recommended a joint workshop with the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee and the Key West City Commission to discuss the remaining major elements of the park during its meeting Tuesday.
The fate of the Police Athletic League b...
