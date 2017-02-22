1821: The United States Senate ratified the treaty with Spain, and Florida became a U.S. territory.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 a.m. and walked on the beach. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 71.5, wind northwest 2, clouds 2. The steamer Isabel got in last night about 1. Got papers. Sen. Ste... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.