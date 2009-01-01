Michael Parker’s “Roselli’s Gold” was originally released in 2009 under the title of “The Third Secret.” It was recently rereleased under the current title.

The third secret in the original title refers to the Third Secret of Fatima. The contents of the Third Secret of Fatima had been locked away in the Vatican vaults soon after being presented to the pope. A future pope would decide when and if this document would be shared with the world. In the meantime, only a select few of the Catholic Church’s upper hierarchy even knew the document existed. This status quo was threatened when in 1941 a high-ranking, well-meaning cardinal purloined the document and secretly replaced it with a bogus one after learning the pope planned to ship it out along with several tons of Vatican gold in an attempt to protect it from the Nazi war machine. He would send it by secret convoy to World War II neutral Portugal by way of the Sahara where it would be hidden until the war was over.

As it turns out, the cardinal’s worst fears were realized when the entire shipment disappeared into the desert. The cardinal then put the original document back in the Vatican secret archives, thinking no one would ever be the wiser. His official stance if the need arose was that the Third Secret of Fatima had been returned to him by the Galliano mafia family. That was for the most part all well and good with only one unresolved issue — his fake document was still possibly floating around somewhere and its discovery would discredit and weaken the Vatican. His worst fears are realized when two decades later one of the gold bars turns up, setting the stage for a myriad of groups to attempt to find the remaining portion of the lost gold shipment. They have no idea that from the Vatican’s perspective there is something far more valuable than the gold involved — Vatican credibility.

Only retired British Army Capt. Miles Roselli, who led the wartime raid on the convoy, and one other person actually know where the gold is hidden in the desert. Complicating matters even more, this second person is unaware that he knows the secret since after the raid he lost all memory of his post-raid life as he almost died as he wandered around the desert afterwards.

This action-packed tale of greed, deception and power-madness involves an interesting variety of players: Roselli, the amnesia victim, gold bullion dealers, the Vatican, the Galliano mafia family, Roselli’s daughter and half-brother, and the French Foreign Legion. All are working at cross purposes with each other.

The novel has its strengths other than its fast-moving, movie-like plot. It is peppered with vivid descriptions of the inhospitable environs of the Sahara. It also contains nuggets of information about the bullion market and the Vatican Institute for Religious Works. The author, despite his tendency to end chapters with clichés, uses imaginative descriptive phraseology.

If you are a reader who likes the fast-paced military/religion genre, you might want to give “Roselli’s Gold” a try.

David Beckwith is author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.