Florida Keys News - Florida Keys Free Press
Boy's fishing brings family to Keys
LITTLE TORCH KEY — Eleven-year-old Tristan Hill is truly hooked on fishing. The young boy will sneak in a few minutes with his rod and reel almost every day before school, after football practice and maybe when he should be doing his homework.
He caught his first fish in Alaska at age 2, and from there, his love for angling exploded.
Tristan’s f...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.