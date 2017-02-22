Director: No prisoners at Key Largo facility

KEY LARGO — No jail or holding cells will be housed behind the barbed-wire fencing at the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations offices at the entrance to Key Largo Trailer Village, according to the facility’s director and the building’s owner.

The 7-foot-tall fence, which some residents feared was for detention purposes, is standard protocol for all U.S. Department of Homeland Security buildings, according to a security specialist with the department’s Office of Internal Affairs.

“It’s to keep people out,” Tony Arevalo, regional director of CBP Air and Marine Operations, confirmed last Friday during a meeting with the Free Press. “There will be no detention room whatsoever.”

The feds have a five-year lease with a five-year extension option on the property, according to building owner Monte Green.

“It’s going to be a satellite Air and Marine Operations administration office,” Green said. “There will be no holding cell there.”

Green said CBP was previously interested in another property he owns at mile marker 100.6 but decided the location across from Tradewinds Plaza was more suitable.

The 2,484-square-foot building, which Green originally hoped to lease to a bank, is lined with cubicle offices, filing cabinets and a small kitchen on the first floor. The second floor, thus far, has rubber matting for a workout station.

Arevalo said his crew will be good neighbors. The facility will have about 10 employees working there all hours of the day and night, but mainly “our job is out on the water,” he said.

He added that they are quiet and will not be disruptive to the community. Boats and other equipment, including weapons inside a secure armory, will be stored there.

Arevalo said his crew has simply outgrown its current location outside the Venetian Shores neighborhood on Plantation Key.

The Key Largo facility is slated to be operational by April.

As the fencing went up last week, rumors ran rampant on Facebook that the facility would include holding cells for detainees like had been previously planned for a proposed Homeland Security facility in Tavernier, which the county denied in 2012, in part because it was in a historic district. An effort to site a Border Patrol facility with holding cells in Layton was scuttled in 2002 after public outcry.

Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy’s office last week described the double-gated entry at the mile marker 101.3, bayside, facility as a “sally port,” which is a controlled entryway common to prisons and other fortifications.

Neighbors voiced concerns about the Key Largo facility and questioned how it could be permitted without public knowledge or input. According to county planning documents, the use is allowed by the property’s commercial zoning.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection falls under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. CBP umbrellas three divisions: Field Operations, Border Patrol, and Air and Marine.

In terms of gear, Field Ops wear blue uniforms, Border Patrol wears green, and Air and Marine agents wear tan.

tjava@keysnews.com

Staff writer Brian Bowden contributed to this report.