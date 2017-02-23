Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Trial begins over 96 flat-screen televisions
A jury will decide the fate this week of a 50-year-old Maryland man accused of taking nearly $67,000 from a Key West developer over 96 flat-screen televisions that prosecutors allege he never provided.
Lawrence Stephan Winkler was charged with grand theft of more than $20,000 in 2015 after the state alleges he received $66,652 from Santa Maria Suites Resort managing partner Marc Me...
