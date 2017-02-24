Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, February 24, 2017
Eaton Street property lawsuit moves ahead
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

A lawsuit seeking to rescind the sale of the controversial 616 Eaton St. property will move forward following the denial of a motion to dismiss.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Koenig on Wednesday denied the motion from current owners Mark and Kristina Serbinski to dismiss the suit. In his denial, Koenig ruled that the claims in the rescission lawsuit...

